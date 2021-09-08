Skip to main content

Italy reports 69 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,923 new cases

People walk at a street a year after the peak of Italy's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bergamo, the country's epicentre, Italy, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italy reported 69 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 71 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,923 from 4,720.

Italy has registered 129,707 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.59 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,235 on Wednesday, down from 4,307 a day earlier.

There were 38 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged higher to 564 from a previous 563.

Some 301,980 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 318,865, the health ministry said.

