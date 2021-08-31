Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy reports 75 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 5,498 new cases

People walk at a street a year after the peak of Italy's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bergamo, the country's epicentre, Italy, March 3, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

ROME, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, up from 53 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,498 from 4,257, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,221 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.54 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,252 on Tuesday, down from 4,264 a day earlier.

There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, decreasing from 50 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 544 from a previous 548.

Some 307,643 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 109,803, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Francesca Piscioneri

