Italy reports 75,616 coronavirus cases on Friday, 146 deaths

People wait to get a dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the day Italy brings in tougher rules for the unvaccinated, at a Red Cross vaccination centre by Termini main train station in Rome, Italy, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,616 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 81,811 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 146 from 182.

Italy has registered 158,582 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 14.23 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,994 on Friday, down from 9,029 a day earlier.

There were 49 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 41 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients was 447, unchanged from the day before.

Some 503,973 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 545,302, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Sabina Suzzi

