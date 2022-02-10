Italy reports 75,861 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 325 deaths

A health worker administers a shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at the Mostra d'Oltremare vaccination centre in Naples, Italy, January, 8 2022. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,861 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 81,367 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 325 from 384.

Italy has registered 150,221 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 11.92 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,354 on Thursday, down from 17,932 a day earlier.

There were 83 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 90 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,322 from a previous 1,350.

Some 683,715 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 731,284, the health ministry said.

Reporting By Giulia Segreti, editing by Andrea Mandalá

