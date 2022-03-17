Italy reports 79,895 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 128 deaths

Women walk past a post office a day before COVID 'Green Pass' (health pass) becomes obligatory to access post offices, banks and many other stores and shops in Rome, Italy, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy reported 79,895 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 72,568 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 128 from 137.

Italy has registered 157,442 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,397 on Wednesday, down from 8,410 a day earlier.

There were 51 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 31 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 473 from a previous 477.

Some 529,882 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 490,711, the health ministry said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Sabina Suzzi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.