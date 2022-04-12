Italy reports 83,643 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 169 deaths

People wait in line before entering the Colosseum as Italy begins to ease some of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, lifting the obligation to show a health pass to sit at outdoor restaurants, access museums and other activities in Rome, Italy, April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy reported 83,643 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,368 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 169 from 115.

Italy has registered 161,032 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - were down to 10,207 on Tuesday, from 10,256 a day earlier.

There were 53 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 30 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged down to 463 from 466.

Some 563,018 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, sharply down from a previous 192,782, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Sabina Suzzi

