Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Italy reports 9 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 2,455 new cases

1 minute read

People walk down Via del Corso street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Rome, Italy, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy reported nine coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,455 from 2,153.

Italy has registered 127,840 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.28 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,089 on Thursday, down from 1,108 a day earlier.

There were 11 new admissions to intensive care units, up from seven on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 153 from a previous 151.

Some 190,922 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 210,599, the health ministry said.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 3:12 PM UTCBiden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship

The clock is ticking as President Joe Biden welcomes outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Thursday with both hoping to rebuild ties badly frayed under former President Donald Trump.

EuropeDutch crime reporter De Vries dies after being shot in street
EuropeU.S. Black Hawk helicopter makes emergency landing in downtown Bucharest
EuropeEU companies can ban headscarves under certain conditions, court says
EuropeProtests in France against COVID-19 'health pass' rules