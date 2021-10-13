Skip to main content

Europe

Italy says to remove unilateral digital tax by 2024

Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco said on Wednesday that Rome will remove its corporate digital tax by 2024 in the light of the minimum tax of 15% that has now been agreed globally.

Speaking after chairing a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Washington, Franco said national digital taxes were always "suboptimal solutions" and he expected other countries would take the same line as Italy in cancelling them.

"We expect national unilateral taxes to be removed by 2024," he told reporters at a news conference.

