Italy should double global climate contribution to around 1 bln euros/yr - minister

Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy should double its contribution to global financing aimed at helping poorer countries cope with climate change to around 1 billion euros ($854 million) per year, its energy transition minister said on Thursday.

"It's not enough, but we must do it," Roberto Cingolani said, adding he would advance the proposal which was, however, subject to a decision by the government.

Italy currently contributes annually 460 million euros to the global climate pledge of $100 billion per year.

($1 = 1.1714 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.