Italy state lender CDP targeted by climate change protesters

ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The headquarters of Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) were sprayed in orange paint on Wednesday, in the latest stunt by climate change protesters.

Paint was sprayed around the main entrance of the building, after which a handful of activists glued their hands to the outside walls. They were forcibly removed by police.

CDP was targeted because it invests "billions" in fossil fuel projects around the world, the Ultima Generazione (Last Generation) group said in a statement.

Two weeks ago, members of the same group threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh painting that was loaned by a Dutch museum for an exhibition in Rome.

