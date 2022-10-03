Italy strengthens surveillance on underwater cables, source says















ROME, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy's government has strengthened surveillance and controls on underwater energy and telecommunications cables, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The move comes after the discovery of leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines last week. read more

EU states say they believe the damage was caused by sabotage but have stopped short of naming anyone. The Kremlin has said it did not rule out sabotage as the reason for the damage.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Agnieszka Flak











