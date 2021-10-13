Skip to main content

Europe

Italy taking active part in EU gas talks, including storage - minister

1 minute read

Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy is taking an active part in European Union discussions to head off gas shortages, including the use of storage sites across the bloc currently unused, the Energy Transition minister said on Wednesday.

The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday the EU could use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing and jointly buying strategic reserves of gas. read more

Speaking in parliament, Roberto Cingolani said gas storage volumes in Italy were just slightly below the average of recent years, guaranteeing "a degree of comfort" for consumers.

The minister said the consumption of gas in Italy would be substantial in the short and medium term.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:33 AM UTC

Hundreds evacuated as red-hot lava threatens homes in Spain's La Palma

Over 700 residents were ordered to abandon their homes on Tuesday on the Spanish island of La Palma as red-hot lava advanced towards their neighbourhood.

Europe
EU to propose easing checks on British trade to N. Ireland
Europe
Macron unveils 30-bln euro plan for innovation and industrial revival
Europe
Credit Suisse waives fees for clients hit by Greensill funds collapse
Europe
German SPD chief sees new government before Christmas