Italy taking active part in EU gas talks, including storage - minister

Italy's Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani speaks during the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Italy is taking an active part in European Union discussions to head off gas shortages, including the use of storage sites across the bloc currently unused, the Energy Transition minister said on Wednesday.

The European Commission outlined measures on Wednesday the EU could use to combat surging energy prices and said it would explore joint gas purchasing and jointly buying strategic reserves of gas. read more

Speaking in parliament, Roberto Cingolani said gas storage volumes in Italy were just slightly below the average of recent years, guaranteeing "a degree of comfort" for consumers.

The minister said the consumption of gas in Italy would be substantial in the short and medium term.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

