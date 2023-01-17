Italy urges EU to replicate its Covid recovery fund to finance green tech
ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister suggested on Tuesday that the European Union could replicated jointly financed schemes such as its COVID-19 Recovery Fund to defend its industry in the face of the United States' Inflation Reduction Act subsidy programme.
In comments made at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels and issued by his press office, Giancarlo Giorgetti stressed the importance of "a European path for the industry of technological innovation."
