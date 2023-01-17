Italy urges EU to replicate its Covid recovery fund to finance green tech















ROME, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister suggested on Tuesday that the European Union could replicated jointly financed schemes such as its COVID-19 Recovery Fund to defend its industry in the face of the United States' Inflation Reduction Act subsidy programme.

In comments made at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels and issued by his press office, Giancarlo Giorgetti stressed the importance of "a European path for the industry of technological innovation."

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, writing by Gavin Jones











