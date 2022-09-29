Italy will not recognise outcome of Russian 'referenda' - Draghi















ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Italy will not recognise the outcome of the "referenda" in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.

The message was conveyed in a phone call which confirmed the Italian government's continuous support for Ukrainian authorities and population in all areas, Draghi's office said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.