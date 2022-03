Italy working for firm EU response to Russia's rouble gas payment order

A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian Rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - The Italian government is in contact with its European partners to give a firm response to Russia after a decree introduced by Moscow requiring European importers to pay roubles for Russian gas.

"The prime minister will speak to German Chancellor [Olaf]Scholz this evening and bilateral talks are under way between energy ministers," Italy's Ecology Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers to pay roubles for Russian gas from April 1 or see their contracts halted, a move described as "blackmail" by European states. read more

Cingolani said Italy's current gas reserve levels would allow economic activity in the country to continue "even in the case of sudden and unlikely disruptions to Russian supplies."

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Valentina Za

