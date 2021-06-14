Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Italy's AIFA approves using different vaccine for second dose after AstraZeneca jab

A couple talks with a doctor before receiving AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Fasano Italy, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italians under the age of 60 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, can be given a different vaccine when they get their second dose, Italy's medicine agency AIFA said on Monday.

Last week, Italy's government restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting. read more

"Based on clinical studies published in the last few weeks, AIFA's scientific committee has decided to approve the vaccine mix," AIFA said in a statement, adding vaccines developed by Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O) could be administered to people who first got an AstraZeneca jab.

