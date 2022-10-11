Italy's Draghi condemns Russia's "brutal attacks" on Ukraine

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine are unacceptably "brutal attacks", Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday.

In a phone call, Draghi "condemned the unacceptability of these brutal attacks, which further aggravate Russian responsibilities", the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding Draghi reaffirmed Italy's closeness to Kyiv and the Ukrainian people.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Alvise Armellini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.