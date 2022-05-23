1 minute read
Italy's Draghi discussed with Bulgarian PM Ukraine situation, food crisis
MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi met his Bulgarian colleague Kiril Petkov in Rome, where they discussed the Ukrainian situation, the prime minister's office said on Monday.
It said in a note that the two leaders also stressed the need to fight against the ongoing global food crisis, enhanced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alessia Pé, editing by Gianluca Semeraro
