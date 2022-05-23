Italy's Draghi discussed with Bulgarian PM Ukraine situation, food crisis

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi met his Bulgarian colleague Kiril Petkov in Rome, where they discussed the Ukrainian situation, the prime minister's office said on Monday.

It said in a note that the two leaders also stressed the need to fight against the ongoing global food crisis, enhanced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alessia Pé, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

