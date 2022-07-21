Italy's Draghi hands in resignation to president -statement

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi waves as he leaves after addressing the lower house of parliament ahead of a vote of confidence for the government after he tendered his resignation last week in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner, in Rome, Italy July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi handed in his resignation on Thursday to President Sergio Mattarella, who asked him to remain in office in a caretaker capacity, the head of state's office said in a statement.

The statement did not say whether Mattarella would dissolve parliament or call early elections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, Writing by Crispian Balmer Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.