Italy's Draghi reiterates "full support" to Ukraine's Zelenskiy - statement

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks during a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

ROME, April 27 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Wednesday told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Rome fully supports his country and is ready to contribute to finding a lasting solution to the crisis, Draghi's office said in a statement.

The phone conversation between the two leaders focused on the latest developments in the situation on the ground in Ukraine and assistance to the country in the face of Russia's invasion, the statement added.

In a separate statement, Draghi's office said he will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on May 10 to discuss the war in Ukraine among other issues. read more

Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones

