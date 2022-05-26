Italy's Draghi, Russia's Putin discussed Ukraine and food crisis - statement
ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed the situation in Ukraine, the food crisis and its impact on poor countries, Rome said in a statement after a phone call between the two leaders.
No further details of the call were given.
