Italy's Draghi, Russia's Putin discussed Ukraine and food crisis - statement

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the First Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, via video link from Moscow, Russia May 26, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, May 26 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed the situation in Ukraine, the food crisis and its impact on poor countries, Rome said in a statement after a phone call between the two leaders.

No further details of the call were given.

Reporting by Angelo Amante

