Italy's Draghi says Europe must increase its chip production

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaks with the media as he arrives for the EU-Africa summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium February 17, 2022. Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via REUTERS/

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was a priority for European countries to increase production of computer chips as part of a wider effort aimed at strengthening the bloc's economy and protecting key industries.

"The shortage of semiconductors - essential for many strategic industries such as transport, industrial machinery, defence - has been particularly damaging," Draghi said, speaking to parliament.

He added that it was Europe's ambition to increase its market share from 10% to 20% of global chip production by 2030.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante Writing by Giulia Segreti Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.