Italy's Draghi says has no plans to reshuffle cabinet or form own party

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a news conference after the government met to discuss stricter coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health pass rules, in Rome, Italy, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo/File Photo

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ruled out on Friday forming his own political party and also said he had no intention of reshuffling his cabinet.

Speaking at a news conference, Draghi said he was struck by how many politicians were putting forward his name for various international posts.

"If by chance I decide to carry on working after this experience, probably I will find a job myself," he said.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

