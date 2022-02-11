1 minute read
Italy's Draghi says has no plans to reshuffle cabinet or form own party
ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ruled out on Friday forming his own political party and also said he had no intention of reshuffling his cabinet.
Speaking at a news conference, Draghi said he was struck by how many politicians were putting forward his name for various international posts.
"If by chance I decide to carry on working after this experience, probably I will find a job myself," he said.
