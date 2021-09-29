Skip to main content

Europe

Italy's Draghi says will present broad tax reform plan to cabinet next week

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a joint news conference with Italy's Economy Minister Daniele Franco (not pictured) on the government's new fiscal targets in Rome, Italy, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he will present plans to cabinet next week for a broad overhaul of Italy's tax system.

The government said in the spring it would present the tax reform by July, but Draghi told reporters the delay was not due to disagreements among the ruling parties but simply to the amount of more pressing issues which had emerged recently.

Reporting by Gavin Jones

