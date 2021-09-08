Skip to main content

Italy's Draghi, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Afghan crisis, G20 summit

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi gestures as he speaks at a news conference where he is expected to map out the country's next moves in loosening coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed on Wednesday the Afghan crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of a G20 summit to be held in Rome on Oct. 30-31, Draghi's office said.

The "comprehensive" phone conversation explored possible steps to be taken by the international community, including the G20, over Afghanistan and Draghi renewed an invitation to Erdogan to take part in the Rome Summit, it said.

The situation in Libya and a further strengthening of Italian-Turkish partnerships across sectors were also discussed.

