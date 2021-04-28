Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeItaly’s Draghi welcomes arrest of leftist militants in France

Prime Minister Mario Draghi welcomed on Wednesday the arrest in France of seven far-left militants, who face long prison terms in Italy after being convicted of numerous crimes, including murder and kidnapping. [nL1N2ML0J6

"The government expresses its satisfaction for France's decision to initiate judicial procedures, requested by Italy, against those responsible for very serious crimes of terrorism, which have left an open wound," Draghi's office said in a statement.

“The memory of those barbaric acts is alive in the Italian conscience,” the statement added.

