Europe
Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement
1 minute read
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders.
"Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said.
Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer
