Italy's Draghi will meet Germany's Scholz in coming days - statement

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will meet the new German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in the coming days, a government statement said following a phone conversation between the two leaders.

"Prime Minister Draghi congratulated Chancellor Scholz for the start of his mandate," the statement said.

Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer

