Skip to main content

Europe

Italy's Enel to launch newco Gridspertise for digital grid services - paper

1 minute read

A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel (ENEI.MI) will set up a new company dedicated to digital grid services, which aims to have a revenue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.76 billion) by 2030, newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

The operator, Europe's largest utility, will set up firm Gridspertise by spinning off all of its activities including digital metres and intelligent grid services.

The shareholding of the newly-created company could be opened up to new investors for a minority stake as early as next year, the report added.

($1 = 0.8540 euros)

Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Francesca Piscioneri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 2:44 AM UTC

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris.

Europe
Australia says will be patient on rebuilding ties with France
Europe
'Very clear intent' by Iran to return to nuclear talks, Ireland says
Europe
U.S., Russian military chiefs meet in Helsinki for six hours
Europe
German conservatives raise spectre of far-left rule ahead of election