Italy's former PM Berlusconi leaves hospital after check-ups

Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party Silvio Berlusconi attends a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna, Italy, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday after being admitted in the morning for a new health check-up, a party source told Reuters.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital over the past year after contracting coronavirus, which he said was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

He was last hospitalised last week, when he spent one night at San Raffaele. read more

Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.