Italy's former PM Berlusconi hospitalized in Milan - sources















MILAN, June 9 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

One of the source said Berlusconi had been hospitalized for medical checks.

Berlusconi, 86, left Milan's San Raffaele hospital last month, after six weeks of treatment for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia.

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Emilio Parodi, writing by Federica Urso, editing by Federico Maccioni











