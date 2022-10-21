Italy's Meloni accepts mandate to form new government

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni attends a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. Paolo Giandotti/Italian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy's next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country's first woman prime minister.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties to victory at a Sept. 25 election.

"Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers," the presidential official Ugo Zampetti told reporters after Meloni had consulted with President Sergio Mattarella in his palace.

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which the new government will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks