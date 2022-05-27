Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 12, one more suspected - health ministry

Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's health ministry said on Friday total monkeypox cases in the country had risen to 12, while one was still under scrutiny.

Several other cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in countries outside of Africa, where most infections had been detected so far.

Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Gianluca Semeraro

