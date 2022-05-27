Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 12, one more suspected - health ministry
MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's health ministry said on Friday total monkeypox cases in the country had risen to 12, while one was still under scrutiny.
Several other cases of monkeypox have recently been reported in countries outside of Africa, where most infections had been detected so far.
