Italy's national elections to be held on Sept. 25 -RAI reporter

A general view of the Prime Minister's office Chigi Palace on the day Mario Draghi is expected to address the Parliament after he tendered his resignation last week in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner, in Rome, Italy July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Remo Casilli?

ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italy's national elections will be held on Sept. 25, the journalist who covers the Italian presidency for state broadcaster RAI said on Thursday.

Earlier, President Sergio Mattarella announced he had dissolved parliament and said elections would have to be held within 70 days. Sept. 25 is the last Sunday before that deadline expires.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Editing by Crispian Balmer

