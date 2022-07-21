1 minute read
Italy's national elections to be held on Sept. 25 -RAI reporter
ROME, July 21 (Reuters) - Italy's national elections will be held on Sept. 25, the journalist who covers the Italian presidency for state broadcaster RAI said on Thursday.
Earlier, President Sergio Mattarella announced he had dissolved parliament and said elections would have to be held within 70 days. Sept. 25 is the last Sunday before that deadline expires.
Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Editing by Crispian Balmer
