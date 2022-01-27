Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Europe

Italy's new president will be not be elected on Thursday - former PM Renzi

1 minute read

Italia Viva party leader Matteo Renzi casts his ballot during the third day of voting to elect the country's new president, in Rome, Italy, January 26, 2022. Alberto Pizzoli/Pool via REUTERS

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italy's former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said he does not expect a new president to be elected on Thursday but thought that the centre-left and centre-right blocs would reach an agreement over a name on Friday.

"I don't think we'll wrap it up today. I think we will do it tomorrow," Renzi, the head of the centrist Italia Viva party, told Radio Leopolda.

Lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state for a third day running on Wednesday, with no consensus candidate emerging to replace outgoing President Sergio Mattarella.

A fourth round of voting will begin at 1000 GMT on Thursday, with an absolute majority now required to elect a successful candidate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters