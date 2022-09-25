Italy's parliamentary seat distribution, according to a YouTrend projection

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Exit polls appear on the screen at the headquarters of Brothers of Italy ahead of Giorgia Meloni's talk to the media during the election night, in Rome, Italy September 25, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A coalition of right-wing parties was projected to have won Italy's parliamentary election.

The official count has only just started and there is not yet a definitive breakdown of parliamentary seats.

The following is a projection by YouTrend of the distribution of seats in both the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate based on instant polls.

Definitive results are expected on Monday.

LOWER HOUSE (400 seats, majority 201):

SENATE (200 seats, majority 101):

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

