Italy's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament

ROME, July 14 (Reuters) - The Italian head of state on Thursday rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and asked him to address parliament to get a clear picture of the political situation, a statement from President Sergio Mattarella's office said.

Draghi tendered his resignation after the 5-Star Movement, a party in his ruling coalition, did not take part in a confidence vote in the government.

Reporting By Gavin Jones and Angelo Amante

