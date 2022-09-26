Italy's Salvini wants outgoing Draghi govt to act on energy prices

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks during a news conference a day after the snap election, in Milan, Italy September 26, 2022. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy's caretaker government, led by Mario Draghi, should not leave it to the next administration to take urgent measures against the energy price hike, the leader of the League party Matteo Salvini said on Monday.

Explaining that it would take one month for a new right-wing government to be nominated, Salvini said that "losing one month would be frustrating".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.