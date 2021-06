Opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich, who is accused of participating in an unsanctioned protest at the Kuropaty preserve, arrives for a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Jailed Belarus journalist Roman Protasevich appeared in front of reporters in Minsk on Monday at a press conference by local officials about the forced landing in Minsk of the Ryanair passenger plane on which he was travelling.

He was shown on a Youtube live broadcast entering a conference hall without any obvious escort and taking a seat.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.