Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says new criminal case opened against him

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-2 corrective penal colony in Pokrov during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his prison sentence in Moscow, Russia May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

May 31 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he had been charged in a new criminal case and faced up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

In a post on Instagram, Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organisation and inciting hate towards the authorities. The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.

