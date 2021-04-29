Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's weight plunged during hunger strike -lawyer

Reuters
1 minute read

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who ended a more than three-week hunger strike last week, weighed in at 72 kilograms on Thursday, down from 94 kilograms when he flew back to Russia in January, one of his lawyers said.

The 44-year-old, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent domestic critic, is serving a 2-1/2-year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video link from prison, his first public appearance since ending a hunger strike last week.

