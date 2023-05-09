Japan MOF Kanda: G7 to invite Ukrainian finance minister to G7 meeting

Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven finance ministers will invite their counterpart from Ukraine to participate in a session on the global economy, Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Tuesday.

The biggest challenge regarding sanctions against Russia is circumvention, Kanda told reporters, adding that the G7 will keep up sanctions against Russia.

