TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japan will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan temporarily closed its embassy in the capital on March 2 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











