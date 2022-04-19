Japan trebles loans to Ukraine to $300 mln -PM Kishida to other leaders

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan April 8, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders that Tokyo now plans to extend $300 million in loans to Ukraine, up from an original offer of $100 million, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday the government said Japan would provide Ukraine with protective masks and hazmat suits to be used against chemical weapons, as well as drones for surveillance use.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Catherine Evans

