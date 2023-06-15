Jesuits expel prominent priest accused of abuse















ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - The Roman Catholic Jesuit order said on Thursday it had expelled Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, an internationally-known religious artist accused of sexual, psychological and spiritual abuse.

A statement said Rupnik, whose case has shaken the worldwide religious order and the Vatican, was dismissed for "obstinately" refusing to obey the Jesuit superior general.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











