Journalist on Ryanair plane diverted by Belarus jailed for 8 years - RIA















May 3 (Reuters) - An opposition journalist who was arrested after being hauled off a Ryanair (RYA.I) plane that was forced to land in Belarus almost two years ago was jailed for eight years on Wednesday, RIA news agency said, after being tried for an array of alleged crimes including conspiracy to seize power.

Roman Protasevich, 27, was found guilty by Minsk Regional Court of a series of alleged offences related to his work as an editor at opposition media outlet Nexta.

