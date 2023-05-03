Journalist on Ryanair plane diverted by Belarus jailed for 8 years - state media















May 3 (Reuters) - An opposition journalist who was arrested after being hauled off a Ryanair (RYA.I) plane that was forced to land in Belarus almost two years ago was jailed for eight years on Wednesday, state news agency BELTA said.

Along with two others - who were tried in absentia - Roman Protasevich, 27, was accused of committing at least 1,586 crimes, state news agency Belta said.

The charges included organising mass riots, preparing actions grossly violating public order, calling for sanctions against Belarus, creating or leading an extremist group, and conspiracy to seize power.

The circumstances of Protasevich's arrest in May 2021 prompted international outrage and triggered European Union sanctions against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

He had been flying from Greece to Lithuania when Belarusian air traffic control suddenly diverted the flight to Minsk on the basis of a false bomb alert. He was arrested and detained along with his then girlfriend.

Writing by Caleb Davis, editing by Mark Trevelyan











