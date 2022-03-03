JPMorgan: Shock to Russian GDP will be akin to 1998 crisis

A sign outside JP Morgan Chase & Co. offices is seen in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Thursday it expected Russia's economy to contract 35% in the second quarter and 7% in 2022 with the economy suffering an economic output decline comparable to the 1998 crisis.

"A peak-to trough decline in Russian GDP is now expected at around 12%, comparable to 1998 (~10%) and 2008 (~11%) crises and COVID-19 shock (~9%)", Anatoliy Shal at JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

JPMorgan expected exports to decline around 13% this year, domestic demand about 10% and imports by around 30%.

"What is clear though, is that Russia’s growing economic and political isolation will lead to lower growth in the long-run," Shal added.

"We expect Russia’s growth at around zero next year (vs. -1.0% previously) and a trend growth of around 1% in the long-run."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Rodrigo Campos

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.