JSW unit says Polish coking plant operating at reduced capacity after blast

GDANSK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Polish miner JSW's (JSW.WA) unit, JSW KOKS, said on Friday its coking plant Przyjazn is operating at reduced capacity following a blast that left six people injured. read more

JSW KOKS added that their Radlin and Jadwiga coking plants are operating normally and their production potential will be used to a greater extent.

