Just under 71,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since Russian invasion-spokesman

Volunteers distribute sandwiches to people fleeing from Ukraine to Romania, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BUCHAREST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Just under 71,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine, and more than half of them have already exited the country through its Bulgarian and Hungarian borders, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said on Monday.

He added the Romanian government has organized the shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine from donations made by civic society, including medicine and other sanitary products, food, water, winter clothes and blankets.

Separately, thousands of volunteers of civic tech activist group Code for Romania have built online platforms for the management of resources and volunteers which they made available to authorities.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie

