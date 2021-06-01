Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany rejects Ukrainian request for arms deliveries

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a news conference in Berlin, Germany May 28, 2021 after Germany recognised for the first time that it had committed genocide in Namibia during its colonial occupation and agreed to fund projects worth over a billion euros. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

Germany on Tuesday rejected calls for arms deliveries to Kyiv, after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Berlin for assault rifles, radio equipment and armoured vehicles.

"I am convinced the conflict (in eastern Ukraine) can only be resolved by political means," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told journalists ahead of a video conference with his NATO counterparts.

"This will remain the guideline of our engagement with Ukraine, and there will be no change: Arms deliveries won't help," he added.

